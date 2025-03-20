UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.43 and last traded at $202.84. 18,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 74,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 508.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

