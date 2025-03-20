US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 3716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.37).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.79.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

