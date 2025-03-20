US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 3716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.37).
US Solar Fund Trading Down 4.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.79.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.