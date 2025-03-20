Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $51,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.