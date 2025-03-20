Veritas Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFI) to Strong-Buy

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFI. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
TFI International Stock Performance
