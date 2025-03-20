VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Issues Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 102.62%.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

