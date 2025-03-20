VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $40,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $156.83 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

