Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 191,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 179,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Waterdrop Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Waterdrop by 1,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,192,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

