Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182.77 ($2.38), with a volume of 1855642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.23).

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.58) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

