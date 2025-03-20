Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182.77 ($2.38), with a volume of 1855642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.58) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Wickes Group
Wickes Group Stock Up 6.5 %
Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wickes Group Company Profile
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.