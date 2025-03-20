Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 467,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

