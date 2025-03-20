Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $69,381,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

FTNT opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

