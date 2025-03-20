Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $211.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

