Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.72. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

