YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 46.0% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
SDTY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.71.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.