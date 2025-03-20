Zai Lab (ZLAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2025 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Zai Lab is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Zai Lab was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2025 – Zai Lab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $36.10 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

2/5/2025 – Zai Lab was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,029,155.48. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,672. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $65,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,115 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

