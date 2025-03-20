Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading 20.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.63. 139,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 32,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

