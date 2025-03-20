Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65. 146,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 33,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Zentek Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
