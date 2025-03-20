ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.29 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.14), with a volume of 589,918 shares traded.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 20,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,400 ($3,112.03). 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

