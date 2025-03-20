Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,155 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,264. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -814.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 50.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.