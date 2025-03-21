2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO William D. Baird III Sells 5,092 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $25,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,118.30. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
