3,714 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

