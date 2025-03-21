Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

