Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY26 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.