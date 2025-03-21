Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $50.89 Million Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund comprises 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.09% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 149.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 291,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 174,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,944,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,173.20. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.