Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.49. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

