Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,188,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

