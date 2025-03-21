Alexander Davern Buys 3,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CMG opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

