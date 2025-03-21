Alexander Davern Buys 3,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.1 %
CMG opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
