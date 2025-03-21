AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.