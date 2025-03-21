AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SOXX stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.11 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.