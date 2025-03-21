ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 31.2% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $61,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

