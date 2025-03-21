Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.9% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.