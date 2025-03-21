Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $773,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Stryker accounts for 0.7% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $362,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Stryker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 55,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $373.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

