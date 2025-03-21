AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 3,847,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,955,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

The firm has a market cap of $193.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

