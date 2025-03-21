AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$22.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.98.
AutoCanada Price Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
