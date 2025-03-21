Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $200.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

