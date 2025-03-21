Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $147,910,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,659,000 after purchasing an additional 728,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.