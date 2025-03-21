Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock worth $417,458,120. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

