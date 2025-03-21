Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,985 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3,697.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 128,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.
