Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,985 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3,697.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 128,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 51,040 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.