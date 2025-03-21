Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IES by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.87. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.57.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

