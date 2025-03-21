Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 36,391 shares.The stock last traded at $2.02 and had previously closed at $2.00.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
