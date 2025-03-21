Best Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of very large companies with a market capitalization that is typically above $10 billion. They are often considered to be more stable and established than smaller companies, providing investors with the potential for steady dividends and lower volatility over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,853,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,020,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.11 and a 200-day moving average of $319.44. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $789.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,168,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,518,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.09. 29,503,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,850,582. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.82. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,449,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.33. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $593.84. 13,551,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,724,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

