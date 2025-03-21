Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 21st

Shopify, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, Vertiv, Omnicom Group, HubSpot, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate social networking platforms, content-sharing services, or other forms of online community engagement. Their market performance is often influenced by trends in user engagement, digital advertising revenues, and regulatory factors, making them subject to rapid changes in a fast-paced technology environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 5,185,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585,103. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.69. 1,279,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. 2,256,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,094. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $602.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,697.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 510,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Further Reading