Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $259.36 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average of $246.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.