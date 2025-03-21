Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.05 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 590261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

