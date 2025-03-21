Brandi Kendall Acquires 932 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Kendall acquired 932 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,298.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,984.35. The trade was a 4.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 7,793.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 836,812 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

