Brandi Kendall Acquires 932 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Kendall acquired 932 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,298.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,984.35. The trade was a 4.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CRGY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.
CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
