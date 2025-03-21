Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 47,000 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Personalis accounts for 0.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 154.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 83,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.61 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

