Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 17.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) was up 17.9% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.33). Approximately 156,397,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average daily volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.37).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($15,503.11). Insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.88.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

