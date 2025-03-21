Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 28748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Camtek by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.