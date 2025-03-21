Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Molson Coors Beverage, Cenovus Energy, and Diageo are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that are based in Canada. They are primarily traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, providing investors with opportunities to participate in the growth and success of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,035,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,580,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,683. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. 1,436,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $140.99. 504,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,567. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

TAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,548. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,467. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $149.44.

