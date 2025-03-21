CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,731,700 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 4,946,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

CLDHF opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. CapitaLand China Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$0.57.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

