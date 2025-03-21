Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.34. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 729,340 shares.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
