Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.34. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 729,340 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

